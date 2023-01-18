Help zoo choose name for baby pygmy hippo

The Metro Richmond Zoo says the baby was born on Dec. 6, 2022. (Source: Metro Richmond Zoo)
By WWBT staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - After receiving thousands of recommendations, the Metro Richmond Zoo needs your help choosing a name for its newest pygmy hippopotamus.

The baby hippo was born just before Christmas, and the zoo says she is growing fast!

Here’s a list of the finalists:

  • Petunia
  • Dumplin’
  • Penelope
  • Holly
  • Gayla
  • Olive

The poll closes Sunday at 11:59 p.m., and the name will be announced the following week.

To vote for your favorite name, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven...
Julie Chrisley to serve prison sentence in Lexington
Large police presence in Lexington neighborhood
Police identify kidnapping suspects arrested after hours-long standoff
Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison
One seriously injured in crash on Tates Creek Road
Police: Victim has life-threatening injuries following crash on Tates Creek Road
Kennedy Knowles (left) was driving north on I-75 in icy road conditions on the night of Friday,...
‘He was my heart:’ Loved ones remember life of I-75 crash victim

Latest News

Friends of Ana Walshe are heartbroken as her husband faces a murder charge. (WBZ, COHASSET PD,...
Friends of Ana Walshe react to husband's murder charge
The IRS will begin accepting individual tax returns on January 23. The government agency says...
Be aware of tax time scams
One Lexington has opened applications for the Gun Violence Prevention Grant program.
One Lexington opens applications for Gun Violence Prevention Grant
Officials: Dead humpback whale found off Maryland coast.
GRAPHIC: 20-foot-long humpback whale found dead on beach, officials say
Witnesses said Quimby went off a trail and hit some rocks and trees on Monday, according to Tom...
High school freshman, 15, dies in skiing accident