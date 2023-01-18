Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Gusty storms blow in today

Strong to severe storms develop
Strong to severe storms develop(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another round of showers & thunderstorms will move through the region today.

As this system approaches, I expect winds to become gusty at times. This happens long before the first drop of rain falls from the sky. Once that rain starts falling it could lead to some strong/severe thunderstorms for some of us. That doesn’t happen everywhere. There is a zone, that includes parts of central Kentucky, in the MARGINAL Risk area for severe weather.

What to expect:

  • Strong to severe storms late this evening/tonight
  • Damaging winds will be the primary threat
  • Those gusts could reach 50-60 MPH at times
  • Quarter-sized hail is possible but not a high threat
  • An isolated tornado could develop

On the other side of this system, we’ll find some flakes flying on Friday. Those shouldn’t amount to much of anything.

I am eyeing a scenario for the end of the weekend that is favorable for more snow to fall in our region. It is still up in the air but the storm system is there and it will make a run across the country. How far south is the track? That’s the question I will be trying to answer over the next few days.

Take care of each other!

