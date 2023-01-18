Large police presence in Lexington neighborhood

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There is a large police presence in a Lexington neighborhood near The Summit.

Police are on Tangley Way, off Tiverton Way.

Police have the road blocked off and are not allowing anyone on the street.

Our crew on the scene says police are trying to communicate with someone inside one of the home.

This is a developing story.

