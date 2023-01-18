Lexington housing market showing signs of change

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Nationwide, the housing market is shifting from a sellers’ market to a buyers’ market.

According to Wells Fargo, homes up for sale are staying on the market longer, and prices are even dropping. Also helping buyers is a drop in mortgage rates. Right now, a 30-year fixed level is around 6.5%.

Steve Branham runs his own real estate appraisal company with his daughter, Spencer Snowden. Branham says interest rates have doubled in a short period of time. That means selling a house may take longer.

“So houses are staying on the market for a while,” said Branham. “They were staying on the market for hours back during the pandemic; now they are staying on the market for up to 30 days.”

Branham says what you’re seeing in the housing market is a direct result of rate changes imposed by the fed.

“When the fed raised rates, then it automatically, which is what wanted things to do to curb inflation, which is to slow things down, which is exactly what has happened,” said Branham.

Now Branham says the market is shifting from a seller’s market.

“More toward a buyer’s market, and buyers are able to ask for things like closing costs; prior to this, they wouldn’t even ask for that. They wouldn’t even ask for an inspection because they wanted the house. They knew it would go quickly,” said Branham.

Bluegrass Realtors CEO Justin Landon disagrees, saying it’s still a seller’s market.

“The reality is we still remain in a seller’s market,” said Landon. “We don’t have near enough inventory to meet the buyer demand that’s out there.”

Landon says the market is still competitive and a little friendlier to buyers.

“If you’re a first-time home buyer or somebody looking to buy a home right now, the most important thing you can do is get with a team of professionals, get with a lender, get with a realtor and really understand what you can afford,” said Landon.

Trey McCallie with Realty One Group Bluegrass says there’s an excellent benefit for first-time homebuyers called the Welcome Home Funds. Where first-time homeowners can get a grant for closing costs, he says the amount is $10,000, while veterans may receive $15,000.

