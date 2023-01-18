Lexington leaders address opioid crisis in the Black community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tuesday night’s town hall at Consolidated Baptist Church gave people a chance to learn about the opioid epidemic. But more than that, it gave people in attendance a chance to share their own stories. We heard from doctors who treat patients in recovery and people who lost loved ones to the disease.

“When you come into the clinic as someone who is addicted to opioids, there’s already a stigma that you’re trying to get over on someone. We have to get rid of that stigma,” said Quentin Moore, a nurse practitioner.

For the nurse practitioner, ending that stigma can start here. LFUCG Councilwoman Denise Gray partnered with the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission to address the growing crisis of opioid overdoses within the Black community.

“Within the Black community we don’t see us as having a problem. Even though somebody just took a pill their aunt was prescribed. They just took the pill because they had back pain. Then they went back again. Then again. And after that they just can’t stop going back,” Moore said.

According to the commission, as of last year, the number one group dying of opioid overdoses were Black men. 6th District Councilmember Gray said meetings like this are a way to learn what the community’s specific needs are to then apply for state grants to help deal with the problem.

“People are realizing this is affecting the Black community, but it’s also affecting us. It’s affecting our public schools. It’s affecting our unhoused population. And it’s affecting our mental health crisis we haven’t dealt with in the United States, Kentucky and especially in Lexington,” said Gray.

Councilmember Gray said she hopes neighboring cities host similar discussions.

According to the Commission, their purpose is to distribute the Commonwealth’s portion of the over $842 million from settlements Attorney General Daniel Cameron reached in 2022 with opioid companies for their role in exacerbating the opioid crisis.

