Louisiana State University sophomore hit and killed by car, officials say

LSU said that any friends and classmates of Brooks can contact the Student Health Center for help to cope with her passing. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A Louisiana college community is mourning the death of a sophomore student who died after she was struck by a car.

Authorities said Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks died after being hit by a vehicle over the weekend.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said the crash took place around 3 a.m. on Jan. 15 near Burbank Drive and Pelican Lakes Parkway.

University officials said Brooks was a sophomore at the LSU Manship School of Mass Communication.

The school released a statement regarding Brooks’ passing and posted a tribute to its Facebook page.

WAFB reports Brooks was a member of the LSU Alpha Phi sorority. That sorority also made a post about her death and said she was able to save lives by donating her organs.

