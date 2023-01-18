Louisville friends’ stop for gas results in $1M lottery win

A photo of the winning $1 million ticket purchased at a Louisville convenience store for the January 13, 2023 Mega Millions drawing.(Source: Kentucky Lottery)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people who have been friends since high school have come forward with the $1 million winning ticket sold in Kentucky for the January 13 Mega Millions drawing.

The man and woman, who wish to remain anonymous, said they brought the ticket after stopping for gas during an evening out.

The winning ticket was sold at the Five Star on Cane Run Road in Louisville, but that wasn’t where the pair originally stopped to buy gas. They went to Five Star because their usual place was crowded.

When the woman said she wanted to buy Mega Millions tickets before the drawing, her friend gave her $5.00 and she purchased a pair of $2.00 quick pick tickets.

When he checked the numbers Saturday morning, he saw they had matched the first five numbers but didn’t know how much they had won. When he called and told her, she immediately knew they had a $1 million winner. She wouldn’t believe it until he sent her a picture of the winning ticket.

Each received a check for $357,500 after taxes. The Five Star will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The man said he plans to buy a place to live and a car. The woman said the money is helping her prepare for retirement.

