Section of I-75 expected to be shut down for hours after police chase

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A multi-county police chase ended on I-75 in Laurel County.

That chase stopped traffic in Laurel County:

Kentucky State Police says the chase started Wednesday morning in Madison County and ended in the southbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 45.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says southbound I-75 is shut down at mile marker 46 and is expected to be for several hours.

Drivers are advised to exit the interstate at mile number 49 at the Livingston exit onto U.S. 25.

We are still working to learn what caused the chase and how many people are involved.

