One Lexington opens applications for Gun Violence Prevention Grant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One Lexington has opened applications for the Gun Violence Prevention Grant program.

The grant program is focused on providing community partners with resources to help prevent gun violence.

The City allocated $50,000 to support the Gun Violence Prevention Grant Program. Recipients of grants will receive up to $7,500. Grant decisions will be made based on how well applications fit into one of the following tiers: messaging or community events, gun violence reduction programming, and comprehensive projects addressing the first two tiers.

Applications will be accepted until 4 p.m. on Friday, February 3.

Click here to Apply

There will be a webinar to discuss the program and application from 3-4 p.m. on Thursday, January 19. No prior registration is necessary for the webinar. The webinar can be accessed through the following ways:

Join from a computer, tablet, or smartphone - https://meet.goto.com/347608493

You can also dial in using your phone - (872) 240-3212, Access Code: 347-608-493

