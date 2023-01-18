Renters rally for ‘Tenants’ Bill of Rights’ outside Lexington apartment complex

A tenants' rights press conference was held outside the Veridian of Lexington Apartments on...
A tenants’ rights press conference was held outside the Veridian of Lexington Apartments on Wednesday.(WKYT)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A tenants’ rights press conference was held outside the Veridian of Lexington Apartments on Wednesday.

WKYT has spoken to several tenants at Veridian after the artic freeze last month left some without a place to stay.

Organizations and tenants came out to ask for a change, and dozens of people came to support. They are urging the Urban County Council to pass a ‘Tenants’ Bill of Rights.’

Tenants say when housing is stable, things are better, but they say poor communication isn’t what they deserve.

“The process has been absolutely terrible,” said Veridian resident Heather Pechatsko. “Communication with the office staff has been disgusting.”

Pechatsko is one of many tenants at the Veridian who stood up to tell their story.

“I left the office seeing red,” said Pechatsko. “She didn’t treat me like a human being. She showed no care, no compassion and no desire to help.”

Pechatsko, along with many organizations and supporters, say these stories are just more reasons why tenants need a ‘Tenants Bill of Rights.’

It’s something they’ve been asking for, for months now, but it’s something they believe they can attain by coming together as a community.

Although people say they’re still waiting for answers, they’re hoping that coming out and speaking out will help in the long run.

The Kentucky Tenants Group is focused on four main things: banning discrimination based on income, a right to counsel during eviction court, seats for tenants on boards and commissions and a registry or screening process of landlords.

