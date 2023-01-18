Suspect in Lexington shooting arrested after nearly 3 years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in a Lexington shooting has been arrested after nearly three years.

The shooting happened in April 2020 in the 2000 block of Cambridge Drive.

Police were able to identify William Bruce Cayson as a suspect.

According to the Fayette County Detention Center website, Cayson was booked around 6 p.m. Tuesday. He is facing charges of assault and wanton endangerment.

