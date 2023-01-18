Tshiebwe’s 37 points, 24 rebounds lead way in Kentucky’s win

Tshiebwe had 23 points with 15 rebounds in the second half
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates after Kentucky defeated Georgia 85-71 in an NCAA...
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates after Kentucky defeated Georgia 85-71 in an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Oscar Tshiebwe scored a career-high 37 points and grabbed a season-high 24 rebounds in a dominating performance that sent Kentucky to an 85-71 win over Georgia.

Tshiebwe had 23 points with 15 rebounds in the second half and the Wildcats rallied from an eight-point deficit to follow up their win over then-No. 5 Tennessee on Saturday with a victory over the Bulldogs, who came in having won six of their last seven.

Cason Wallace added 17 points, Antonio Reeves had 11 and Jacob Toppin finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Terry Roberts scored 21 points and Kario Oquendo 18 for Georgia.

Kentucky will host Texas A&M on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.

