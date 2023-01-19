3 dead in Bullitt County house fire

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Southeast Bullitt Fire Department confirmed three people have died from a house fire.

The fire department was called to the home, north of the Lebanon Junction branch of the Bullitt County Public Library, on Thursday at 3:46 a.m.

The road is closed from Welch Street and Stone Creek Drive.

Lebanon Junction Fire Chief Adam Heath said the call originally came in as a disturbance as people were knocking on doors trying to alert other people about the fire.

When fire crews arrived, they located heavy fire coming from the home. Additional resources were also called in from Southeast Bullitt and Shepherdsville.

WAVE News asked Heath what the extent of the damages to the home were, but he had few details.

“You can imagine what it is,” Heath said. “It’s bad. Anytime you have a fire, it devastates the community, and anytime a life has perished, that really hits hard on the first responder level and it hits hard on the community.”

Heath said the community should stick together in a tough situation such as this.

“As a community, it’s tight knit here,” Heath said. “I was born and raised here, so it really hits home.”

The fire marshal’s office is investigating the fire

This is a developing story.

