Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Snow showers follow the gusty winds

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a strong cold front working across the state. This may even touch off some small hail producing showers before we get into some snow showers and flurries later tonight. This opens up a winter pattern bringing the precipitation type fence into Kentucky.

Let’s start with what’s going on out there today. The cold front works in from the northwest and will touch off that broken line of showers. There’s even the chance for a thunderstorm to develop within this line and we could see some small hail from this.

Cold air then sweeps in behind this, causing temps to drop quickly this evening. A few rain and snow showers then develop by late evening before snow showers and flurries take control tonight into Friday.

This sets the stage for the next system to move in here Saturday night and Sunday. The “fence” looks to set up on top of us with a mixed bag of precipitation likely before snow showers end this Monday morning.

Again, this is a work in progress as far as there the rain/snow line sets up.

That moves away and we quickly turn our attention toward the next system moving in Tuesday and Wednesday. This will unleash much colder air and be accompanied by a snow maker diving in behind it.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.