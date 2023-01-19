Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Snow showers follow the gusty winds

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a strong cold front working across the state. This may even touch off some small hail producing showers before we get into some snow showers and flurries later tonight. This opens up a winter pattern bringing the precipitation type fence into Kentucky.

Let’s start with what’s going on out there today. The cold front works in from the northwest and will touch off that broken line of showers. There’s even the chance for a thunderstorm to develop within this line and we could see some small hail from this.

Cold air then sweeps in behind this, causing temps to drop quickly this evening. A few rain and snow showers then develop by late evening before snow showers and flurries take control tonight into Friday.

This sets the stage for the next system to move in here Saturday night and Sunday. The “fence” looks to set up on top of us with a mixed bag of precipitation likely before snow showers end this Monday morning.

Again, this is a work in progress as far as there the rain/snow line sets up.

That moves away and we quickly turn our attention toward the next system moving in Tuesday and Wednesday. This will unleash much colder air and be accompanied by a snow maker diving in behind it.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Reed
Man facing murder charges after multi-county chase ends with body found in car
Bobby Toohey
Box truck ends up on I-75 median wall; driver arrested
Large police presence in Lexington neighborhood
Police identify kidnapping suspects arrested after hours-long standoff
Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven...
Julie Chrisley to serve prison sentence in Lexington
A photo of the winning $1 million ticket purchased at a Louisville convenience store for the...
Louisville friends’ stop for gas results in $1M lottery win

Latest News

Pattern stays active
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Chances increase through next week
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A colder change is coming
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Storms Usher In Big Changes
Gusty storms develop
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast