WATCH | Driver of truck that ended up on I-75 median wall arrested on DUI charge before
By Julia Sandor
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Court records show the driver of the box truck that ended up partly on top of the I-75 median wall has previously been arrested on a DUI charge.

That box truck crashed into the concrete barrier on I-75 at the 114 mile marker Wednesday afternoon.

Police say Bobby Toohey was arrested and charged with operating a commercial vehicle under the influence of alcohol. It’s his second DUI charge, according to Fayette District Court.

Bobby Toohey
Bobby Toohey(WKYT)

“This time, he didn’t hurt or kill someone. Next time that may not be the case,” said Alex Otte, Mothers Against Drunk Driving. “So, this is just another example of someone who hasn’t learned.”

In Kentucky, if someone with a Class D driver’s license gets a second offense for a DUI within a 10-year period, their license is suspended for 18 months.

For those operating a commercial vehicle, the penalties could be harsher. If it isn’t their first conviction, the penalty could disqualify a commercial driver for life.

“It does show that there’s a gap. But, unfortunately, no matter what laws we pass, no matter how much we kick and scream, there’s always going to be people who continue to make this choice, and so, we have to make sure that our culture doesn’t allow for that to happen.”

According to the Fayette District Court, a not guilty plea was entered for Toohey on Thursday. He’s set to be back in court on March 2.

