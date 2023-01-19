FCPS school evacuated due to ‘unknown odor’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Fayette County school was evacuated Thursday morning.

FCPS officials tell us students and staff at Tates Creek Middle School were evacuated and relocated to Tates Creek High due to an unknown odor.

We’re told everyone is safe.

Parents are asked not to come to campus while safety officials try to clear the building.

All Tates Creek Middle students will wait at the high school until the middle school building is cleared by safety officials. Lunch will be provided to students in the gym.

We’ll keep you updated.

