Good Question: Is there a cave on Russell Cave Road?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky roads have some interesting names that have led to a few Good Questions, including today’s question about a well-traveled road in Fayette County.

Lin asks, I have thought several times when traveling to Cynthiana, is there a Russell Cave out there somewhere?

It’s likely Lin had this thought while traveling on Russell Cave Road. And yes, the road is named for Russell’s Cave, Fayette County’s largest cave.

On the podcast Tales from the Kentucky Room, Jamie West with the Lexington Public Library said it was named for Colonel William Russell. He was granted the land for his service during the Revolutionary War. He also fought with Daniel Boone.

There is evidence that Native Americans lived on that land before Russell.

That land is now Mount Brilliant Horse Farm, but if you drive down Russell Cave Road during the winter, you might be able to see the cave from the road.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.