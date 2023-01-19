Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A colder change is coming

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Soak up those milder showers because the pattern is about to shift to some much colder days.

You’ll experience another brief temperature spike before the numbers begin to drop by the afternoon hours. It’s a slow drop from the 60s all the way down to the 30s. The spike happens around midday.

On the other side of the front, colder air will drive through Kentucky. We don’t even get to stop at normal for Friday. We just plow through that level and track highs in the middle 30s. Snowflakes will fly at times but I do not expect anything to stick around.

The end of the weekend features a system that brings both rain & snow. If I had to commit to a forecast for it right now I’d say that this is mainly going to be a rain event. There is still time to make adjustments to that forecast.

I am also watching another system for the middle of the week. This was might have a little more potential. We’ll dig in on that a little later.

Take care of each other!

