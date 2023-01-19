Man sentenced for two Lexington murders

A jury found Antonio Gaskin guilty on two counts of murder for killing Sharmaine Carter and Marquis Harris in 2019.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man convicted of two Lexington murders has learned his sentence.

Antonio Gaskin received two life sentences Thursday, one for each count of murder.

A jury found Gaskin guilty of killing Sharmain Carter and Marquis Harris.

His defense accused prosecutors of withholding evidence and asked for a new trial.

A judge recently rejected the request.

Gaskin will be eligible for parole in 20 years.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Reed
Man facing murder charges after multi-county chase ends with body found in car
Bobby Toohey
Box truck ends up on I-75 median wall; driver arrested
Large police presence in Lexington neighborhood
Police identify kidnapping suspects arrested after hours-long standoff
Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven...
Julie Chrisley to serve prison sentence in Lexington
A photo of the winning $1 million ticket purchased at a Louisville convenience store for the...
Louisville friends’ stop for gas results in $1M lottery win

Latest News

FILE: A school bus is pictured in this photo from March 20, 2018.
Student taken to hospital, FCPS school evacuated due to pepper spray odor
WKYT viewer video showing end of police chase
KSP identifies murder victim found in backseat of SUV on I-75
3 dead in Bullitt County house fire
Investigators believe the man was walking in the roadway.
Coroner identifies man who died after being hit by car in Lexington