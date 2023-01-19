Man sentenced for two Lexington murders

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man convicted of two Lexington murders has learned his sentence.

Antonio Gaskin received two life sentences Thursday, one for each count of murder.

A jury found Gaskin guilty of killing Sharmain Carter and Marquis Harris.

His defense accused prosecutors of withholding evidence and asked for a new trial.

A judge recently rejected the request.

Gaskin will be eligible for parole in 20 years.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.