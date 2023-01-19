Man sentenced for two Lexington murders
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man convicted of two Lexington murders has learned his sentence.
Antonio Gaskin received two life sentences Thursday, one for each count of murder.
A jury found Gaskin guilty of killing Sharmain Carter and Marquis Harris.
His defense accused prosecutors of withholding evidence and asked for a new trial.
A judge recently rejected the request.
Gaskin will be eligible for parole in 20 years.
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.