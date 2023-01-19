New details in arrest of felony kidnapping suspects in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are learning new information about the arrest of two felony kidnapping suspects in Lexington.

Police say 28-year-old Zachariah Whitehead and 28-year-old Amanda Wamack were arrested earlier this week after an hours-long standoff with Lexington police.

Whitehead and Wamack were wanted on felony kidnapping warrants out of Savage, Minnesota.

According to a press release from the Savage Police Department, they received a report on January 12 from Child Protection that a child, later identified as a 7-week-old infant, had been brought to the emergency room with injuries.

After speaking with the child’s parents, Whitehead and Wamack, Child Protection placed the child on safety hold and into the care of the child’s grandmother while they further investigated the child’s injuries.

On January 17, Savage police say they learned that Whitehead and Wamack had taken the child on January 16 and left town. Child Protection also reported the grandmother had rescinded her role as a caregiver.

Savage police say they learned Whitehead and Wamack were in a U-Haul, and that vehicle was later found in the 300 block of Tangley Way in Lexington.

The Savage Police Department then contacted the Lexington Police Department. After a six-hour standoff, Whitehead and Wamack peacefully surrendered to Lexington police.

Police say the kidnapping victim was taken from the home and put into protective custody.

Whitehead and Wamack are currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

