Applications for recovery ready community program now open

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - After a record year for overdose deaths in 2021, Kentucky is ramping up efforts to save lives and give people a second chance.

“Recovery Ready Communities’ effort is really a testimony to what we’re facing with addiction substance use disorder,” said Addiction Recovery Center Vice President of Program Development Jason Merrick.

Thursday, Governor Beshear announced applications are now open for the Recovery Ready Community program. First revealed in June, the effort is designed to offer support groups, recovering meetings and employment services at no cost to people currently seeking treatment for a drug or alcohol addiction.

“Getting back in the community, that’s where we see the recidivism; that’s where we see relapses occur,” said Merrick. “So providing communities that are ready to embrace folks as their finishing paying their debt to society through incarceration. Or as they are completing residential treatment to have somewhere where they can relearn or learn a new skill set, and enter the workforce.”

To be a “Recovery Ready Community,” there are certain criteria a community must meet from an evaluation. If a community doesn’t meet the criteria, officials with the program will explain why, and work with them to fix what needs to be addressed, so they can be approved.

“This is going to be a huge boost to all of the tragic overdose and loss that we’ve seen over the past decades,” said Merrick. “This is the answer. This is going to be what turns the tides.”

There is no deadline for applying to be a “recovery ready” community. An advisory panel will approve communities on a rolling basis.

