Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Messy System For Sunday

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s feeling the part of January out there today, but it’s nothing out of the ordinary for this time of year. As we get into the weekend, we have a messy system taking shape for Sunday, with a bigger storm coming by the middle of next week.

A few flurries and snow showers are flying out there this afternoon. Temps range from the low and middle 30s north and east to the low 40s west and south. Winds are making it feel much colder, so bundle up.

The system coming in for Saturday night and Sunday continues to look like a light mess maker for the state.

The snowfall forecasts from the models are lining up pretty well with where I have the best chance for snow in the north.

The next system is a much stronger storm moving in with rain and snow late Tuesday and Wednesday with wraparound snows into Thursday. That will be followed up by another snow maker a day or two later.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When the police chase ended on I-75 in Laurel County, a search of David Reed’s car revealed the...
KSP identifies murder victim found in backseat of SUV on I-75
The incident occurred at the Denny’s at North Mulberry Street.
Identity released of woman who died after sign falls on car at Elizabethtown Denny’s
Bobby Toohey
Box truck ends up on I-75 median wall; driver arrested
David Reed
Man facing murder charges after multi-county chase ends with body found in car
Investigators believe the man was walking in the roadway.
Coroner identifies man who died after being hit by car in Lexington

Latest News

Our next weather maker brings a winter mix on Sunday.
Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Snow showers follow the gusty winds
Pattern stays active
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Chances increase through next week
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A colder change is coming