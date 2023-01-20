Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Messy System For Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s feeling the part of January out there today, but it’s nothing out of the ordinary for this time of year. As we get into the weekend, we have a messy system taking shape for Sunday, with a bigger storm coming by the middle of next week.

A few flurries and snow showers are flying out there this afternoon. Temps range from the low and middle 30s north and east to the low 40s west and south. Winds are making it feel much colder, so bundle up.

The system coming in for Saturday night and Sunday continues to look like a light mess maker for the state.

The snowfall forecasts from the models are lining up pretty well with where I have the best chance for snow in the north.

The next system is a much stronger storm moving in with rain and snow late Tuesday and Wednesday with wraparound snows into Thursday. That will be followed up by another snow maker a day or two later.

