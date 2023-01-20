Good Question: Do WKYT meteorologists use a teleprompter when they give the forecasts?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Teleprompters are one tool we use to bring you the news, but do we all use them? That’s a question one viewer asked.

For today’s Good Question, Colin asks, Do the meteorologists use a teleprompter when they give the forecasts?

A little behind-the-scenes secret, while we do adlib some, anchors normally use a teleprompter when we’re giving you the news. However, our meteorologists don’t use teleprompters. They make their graphics and prepare their segments, but when it comes to their forecasts, they’re normally speaking off the cuff, which is even more impressive when they have to do it for hours during severe weather.

There are some weather people who like to use a prompter, but not any of the ones at our station.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.