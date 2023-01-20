How to keep up a New Year’s Resolution

Liz Hodge started working out before the new year started. So far, she says she’s lost 22 pounds.
Liz Hodge started working out before the new year started. So far, she says she’s lost 22 pounds.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are three weeks into the new year. Some experts believe this is the “make or break” point in keeping those New Year’s Resolutions. Others say creating a new habit will take much longer.

Liz Hodge started working out before the new year started. So far, she says she’s lost 22 pounds.

“Consistency is the key over perfection every time,” said Hodge.

However, personal trainer and owner of CSS Wellness, Brian Leggett, says the 21st day of your New Year’s Resolution is critical.

“I don’t know if you’ve ever heard it takes 21 days to start a new habit,” Leggett said.

Leggett says in the first week of your new you, you’re excited. He says It’s that second and third week when life events can get you off track.

“That third weekend, which is the weekend that we’re going into, is by far the hardest because that’s when people are starting to fall off. That’s when things start to go astray, you know, ‘this isn’t what I thought it was going to be.’” said Leggett. “By February is when like, ‘I’m done, right?’”

Leggett believes before you resolve to do anything, find your why.

“Your purpose has to be big enough, right,” said Leggett. “you push yourself until your purpose starts to pull you.”

However, EKU professor of social psychology Dr. Jonathan Gore says three weeks is not long enough to start a new habit.

“Taking 21 days to form a habit is sort of a pop-psych thing. It just sounds nice. It actually takes much longer than that,” said Dr. Gore. “Two months is definitely what people suggest is how long it takes to build a habit.”

The percentage of people who don’t meet their resolution goals may alarm you.

“I think I’ve heard it’s probably 80%, maybe even higher than that, will not be successful,” said Dr. Gore.

Leggett feels whatever you do, just start and do your best.

“Allow yourself some grace. Perfection is the enemy of success,” Leggett said. “You’re not trying to be perfect; I’m just trying to win the day.”

Dr. Gore says a January resolution may simply be getting more sleep, and when Spring comes around, there’s more sunlight which gives you more energy to meet your goals. So a New Year’s Resolution may not necessarily start at the beginning of the year.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When the police chase ended on I-75 in Laurel County, a search of David Reed’s car revealed the...
KSP identifies murder victim found in backseat of SUV on I-75
The incident occurred at the Denny’s at North Mulberry Street.
Identity released of woman who died after sign falls on car at Elizabethtown Denny’s
Bobby Toohey
Box truck ends up on I-75 median wall; driver arrested
David Reed
Man facing murder charges after multi-county chase ends with body found in car
Investigators believe the man was walking in the roadway.
Coroner identifies man who died after being hit by car in Lexington

Latest News

We are still waiting on a decision from the Kentucky Supreme Court regarding abortion rights in...
Future of abortion rights in Kentucky remains uncertain
For the first time in the Commonwealth’s history, state police will wear body cameras.
KSP to begin equipping troopers with body cameras
Man facing murder charge after I-75 chase appears in court
WATCH | Man facing murder charge after I-75 chase appears in court
Woman wins big in online Kentucky Lottery game
WATCH | Woman wins big in online Kentucky Lottery game