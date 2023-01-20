Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking cooler temperatures, a wild wind, clouds, and a few snow showers for Friday.

The good news, we’ll enjoy a mix of sun and clouds, for Saturday, before our next weather maker brings a winter mix, on Sunday.

We’ll dry out for the majority of Monday and Tuesday.

Another winter mix arrives, on Wednesday, with snow, on Thursday.

Highs cool from the middle 40s, on Saturday, to the middle 20s, by Thursday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.