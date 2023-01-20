Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast

Tracking Sun and Clouds, then a Winter Mix
Our next weather maker brings a winter mix on Sunday.
Our next weather maker brings a winter mix on Sunday.(WKYT)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking cooler temperatures, a wild wind, clouds, and a few snow showers for Friday.

The good news, we’ll enjoy a mix of sun and clouds, for Saturday, before our next weather maker brings a winter mix, on Sunday.

We’ll dry out for the majority of Monday and Tuesday.

Another winter mix arrives, on Wednesday, with snow, on Thursday.

Highs cool from the middle 40s, on Saturday, to the middle 20s, by Thursday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

