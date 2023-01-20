Kentucky Newsmakers 1/22: Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton

Kentucky Newsmakers - 12/11/2022
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton.

With the election behind her and the new term in front of her, Gorton has a chance to look ahead and make some plans for the city.

Everyone is hoping the violence in Lexington slows down after the record homicides in 2022; the Mayor has been talking strategies for that and increasing numbers within law enforcement.

Affordable housing is an ongoing issue in the city; some readily tell us they can’t find a place to buy or rent that they can pay for. And the bitter cold of last month brought a set of issues that caused the city to step in and condemn some apartments.

