Kentucky Newsmakers 1/22: Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton.

With the election behind her and the new term in front of her, Gorton has a chance to look ahead and make some plans for the city.

Everyone is hoping the violence in Lexington slows down after the record homicides in 2022; the Mayor has been talking strategies for that and increasing numbers within law enforcement.

Affordable housing is an ongoing issue in the city; some readily tell us they can’t find a place to buy or rent that they can pay for. And the bitter cold of last month brought a set of issues that caused the city to step in and condemn some apartments.

You can get an early listen to the podcast of this week’s episode here:

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.