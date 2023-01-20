KSP to begin equipping troopers with body cameras

KSP to be equipped with body-worn cameras.
KSP to be equipped with body-worn cameras.(Submitted Photo)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time in the Commonwealth’s history, state police will wear body cameras.

It comes after legislation signed into law by Governor Andy Beshear last year. It included $12.2 million to purchase an integrated video system for Kentucky State Police.

“With the acquisition of the integrated camera system, we will uphold those expectations that Kentuckians have of our agency,” said KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr.

Soon, you will begin to see more and more Kentucky state police with body-worn cameras on their belts.

“There is so much more than just having someone wear a camera and making a recording,” said Burnett. “Especially for an agency as large as ours.”

An investigation by the Marshall Project and the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting found that KSP fatally shot 41 people from 2015 to 2020. More than any other law enforcement agency in the state. They also found that Kentucky troopers have killed more people in rural communities than any department nationwide.

Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Kerry Harvey says the new cameras will demonstrate to the public that KSP investigations will be done openly and transparently.

“These video recording will show that in the overwhelming, overwhelming majority of cases, our troopers have acted appropriately and in accordance with the public interest and in accordance with their training,” said Secretary Harvey.

KSP says the goal is to have all the camera systems in use by the end of this year.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When the police chase ended on I-75 in Laurel County, a search of David Reed’s car revealed the...
KSP identifies murder victim found in backseat of SUV on I-75
The incident occurred at the Denny’s at North Mulberry Street.
Identity released of woman who died after sign falls on car at Elizabethtown Denny’s
Bobby Toohey
Box truck ends up on I-75 median wall; driver arrested
David Reed
Man facing murder charges after multi-county chase ends with body found in car
Investigators believe the man was walking in the roadway.
Coroner identifies man who died after being hit by car in Lexington

Latest News

Man facing murder charge after I-75 chase appears in court
WATCH | Man facing murder charge after I-75 chase appears in court
Woman wins big in online Kentucky Lottery game
WATCH | Woman wins big in online Kentucky Lottery game
State officials have confirmed a case of measles in Kentucky linked to an outbreak in central...
Measles case confirmed in Ky. linked to recent outbreak
Kentucky Newsmakers - 12/11/2022
Kentucky Newsmakers 1/22: Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton