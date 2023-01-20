Measles case confirmed in Ky. linked to recent outbreak

State officials have confirmed a case of measles in Kentucky linked to an outbreak in central...
State officials have confirmed a case of measles in Kentucky linked to an outbreak in central Ohio.(KGNS)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - State officials have confirmed a case of measles in Kentucky linked to an outbreak in central Ohio.

The Kentucky Department of Health said it has been communicating with the CDC and the Ohio Department of Health in connection to an outbreak in measles cases since November.

According to a public report from the City of Columbus, there have been 85 cases of measles within central Ohio, with 65% of those cases affecting children one to five years old.

Kentucky’s case was reported in Dec. 2022 in Christian County and was associated with Ohio’s outbreak, according to Kentucky Cabinet of Health and Family Services spokesman Brice Mitchell.

Mitchell said there are several other Kentucky residents being monitored who have had known exposures to measles in Ohio.

Officials have been working with health departments to promote MMR vaccination in communities that have low vaccine uptake.

According to a recent report from the CDC, MMR vaccine coverage in Kentucky among kindergartners is the lowest in the nation.

Children are recommended to receive the two-dose MMR vaccine by the age of six, with the first dose at 12 to 15 months old and the second between four and six years old, the CDC said.

For more information on measles and vaccinations, visit the CDC website.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When the police chase ended on I-75 in Laurel County, a search of David Reed’s car revealed the...
KSP identifies murder victim found in backseat of SUV on I-75
The incident occurred at the Denny’s at North Mulberry Street.
Identity released of woman who died after sign falls on car at Elizabethtown Denny’s
Bobby Toohey
Box truck ends up on I-75 median wall; driver arrested
David Reed
Man facing murder charges after multi-county chase ends with body found in car
Investigators believe the man was walking in the roadway.
Coroner identifies man who died after being hit by car in Lexington

Latest News

It&amp;rsquo;s a rare condition that health experts think may be linked to COVID-19, but they...
GOOD QUESTION: What are the symptoms of the inflammatory syndrome affecting children?
MGN
Busting the myths of Coronavirus
For the first time in nearly 20 years, a new subtype of the human immunodeficiency virus, the...
Researchers identify new strain of HIV
Becky Schlueter of the Lexington VA talks about her center's innovative chronic kidney care...
Kentucky VA kidney care program highlighted in DC
U.S. health officials want women getting breast implants to receive stronger warnings and more...
FDA wants stronger warning on breast implants about risks