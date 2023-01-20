Nearly 8,000 Kentucky taxpayers double charged due to glitch

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Nearly 8,000 Kentucky taxpayers were double charged, the Kentucky Department of Revenue confirmed to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The State told the Herald-Leader it was a glitch by private vendor Kentucky Interactive. It manages the agency’s online tax payment system.

Of the nearly 8,000 taxpayers impacted, more than 5,300 were voided before being processed, according to the Herald-Leader.

The company is compensating anyone for overdraft fees they incurred.

