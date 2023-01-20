Organization helping Ky. family who lost home in fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A family was left without a home after a fire destroyed it. Now, one organization is asking for your help to help them.

Lisa Hernandez is feeling overwhelmed after losing everything she owned in a tragic electrical fire on Monday. However, the Gathering Place Mission in Georgetown is making it their mission to raise enough money and resources to help this family get back on their feet.

“This family really needs housing,” said the Gathering Place Mission Executive Director Denise Burkhead. “We’re still in January; it’s cold outside. They are living in a hotel right now, and they need housing that they can afford.”

Even though Lisa’s next steps are unknown, she continues to express her gratitude for what she does have, her family, and the support from the Gathering Place Mission during these challenging times.

“I’m glad we’re alive. I’m glad we’re safe. I do appreciate the gathering place; it’s very, very helpful,” said Lisa. “I’m so thankful. Without you guys, we would be out in the streets. We would. We would be in the cars living in the trunk sleeping. Without all their help, we would be out there.”

The Gathering Place has been able to provide Lisa and her family with a temporary hotel room, food and clothes, but when it comes to getting the family back to a comfortable living standard, it’s going to take more than just them.

“If we all come together as a community and share each other’s burdens, this would be a much more beautiful place, world to live in,” said Burkhead. “When we can come aside somebody that is hurting, and just love them and give them encouragement that they need that there is hope to move forward.”

The Gathering Place Mission is accepting donations through Venmo as well as through gift cards to places like Walmart or any sit-down diner. The Gathering Place Mission says that the family is still looking for very affordable housing and that if you have any information on available rental properties that would meet their needs, contact them directly through Facebook.

