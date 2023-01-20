Towing company employee injured after truck left at crime scene bursts into flames

Photo Courtesy: Jackson County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Jackson County Sheriff's Office Facebook(Jackson County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - What started as a theft complaint for police escalated into an event that left one person recovering from burns.

On Wednesday, Jackson County Sheriff Daniel Issacs was called to a home off Highway 421 for a report of some people stealing items from the property.

When Issacs arrived, three suspects took off from the scene. The sheriff was able to catch one of them, a man, following a brief foot chase.

Once they returned to the home, police found out who the other two suspects were by some of the items they left behind when they ran. Officers also found what they believe to be meth and some tools that were used in the theft.

When other deputies and officers arrived, they put together a plan to search for the other suspects and called a local towing company to come get a truck that was left on the property during the crime.

When an employee from the company showed up and started to hook the truck up, we’re told it caught on fire, burning the person’s face and arms. We do not know how bad the burns are.

Police were able to find the other suspects and take them into custody. No names were released, but we do not the people involved are charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, fleeing or evading police and wanton endangerment.

Two others were arrested on other charges.

