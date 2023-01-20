Woman wins big in online Kentucky Lottery game

Nicole Morgan won over $222,000 from a Kentucky Lottery Instant Play game online.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Laurel County woman won over $222,000 from a Kentucky Lottery Instant Play game online.

Last week, Nicole Morgan was one minute into her break at work when she put $20 in her lottery account to play the lottery online.

“I wagered $.50 cents on Celtic Coins Jackpot when I noticed the horseshoe symbol appeared on my screen with, “Jackpot” written across the bottom,” Morgan said. “Next thing I know, “Jackpot Winner! $222,618.28″ pops up on my phone. I took a screenshot and immediately called my mom.”

Ironically, earlier that day, Morgan’s boyfriend sent her a text telling her he was going to buy a Mega Millions ticket and that they were going to win.

It was 17 minutes later when she texted him that she had won over $222,000.

“I thought she was joking,” her boyfriend said. “It wasn’t until she sent him the screenshot that he finally believed her.”

Morgan said reality didn’t sink in until she received an email from the Kentucky Lottery confirming her win.

“I was like, ‘oh my gosh, it is true,’” she said.

Nicole and her boyfriend traveled to Louisville the next day where she received a check for $156,945, after taxes. She told lottery officials she plans to pay off her house with her winnings.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

