Georgetown whips Wilberforce; Transy hits buzzer-beater for win

Jaylen Green hits shot at :01
Georgetown won a Mid-South Conference matchup on Saturday over Wilberforce, 102-67.
By Steve Moss
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Jake Ohmer scored 23 points and Seth Johnson came off the bench for 14 more to give Georgetown the 102-67 home win Saturday over Wilberforce.

Ohmer was 5-of-10 from behind the 3-point arc. He also grabbed six rebounds and dished out 7 assists.

Georgetown (18-3, 12-3) erased a 7-0 deficit to start the game, leading 56-39 at the half.

Meanwhile, Transy needed a last-second shot at the buzzer from Jaylen Green to get past Rose-Hulman at the Beck Center, 67-65.

Green, who was celebrating his 21st birthday, scored a game-high 18 points for the Pioneers (9-8, 6-4).

Colby Napier chipped in 15 for the winners.

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Messy System For Sunday

