Good Samaritans save man’s life inside Bourbon Co. Restaurant

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A well-known Paris restaurant is sharing a moment that saved one man’s life.

Elgin Leggett and his wife Jennifer were having a meal together at Jerry’s in Bourbon County when he choked and went into cardiac arrest.

“He seemed perfectly fine throughout the day,” said Jennifer. “I was looking down at my plate, and I could see him slowly going over. I looked up, and he was turning blue and just lost all expressions on his face.”

But with the help of the man up above, according to the Leggetts, they were at the right place at the right time.

Bob Boden works in the medical field and just so happened to stop at Jerry’s for a homecooked meal.

“I kind of stood up, walked around the corner, and saw Elgin sitting on the floor there or laying, and it honestly wasn’t looking real good.”

Bodon was one of the many who became a hero in that restaurant, performing the Heimlich maneuver and CPR.

After 41 years in the business, Jerry’s general manager Barry Sargent hasn’t seen anything quite like this.

“When I got out there, Elgin had already started turning colors, turning blue, very scary situation,” said Sargent.

Boden, along with officer Eric Fite performed CPR on Elgin, hoping they did everything they could to save him.

“It’s not even two weeks later, and he’s already up and getting around like he’s a young man again,” said Boden.

The couple from Bracken County always felt a little envious walking into Jerry’s. They weren’t locals or regulars, but now, they’re more like family.

“Everybody was always so friendly to one another, and they would see one another and talk to one another, and now we actually have people to talk to,” said Jennifer.

This miracle was just a minor setback for the couple because just two weeks later, they were back in the restaurant enjoying some dessert they never got a chance to order.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.