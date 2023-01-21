‘Great sadness’: Police K-9 dies unexpectedly

Chesterfield police say Kona had served the department for more than eight years.
Chesterfield police say Kona had served the department for more than eight years.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By WWBT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A police department in Virginia announced one of its police dogs has died.

The Chesterfield Police Department said its team is mourning the loss of their K-9 Kona after she died unexpectedly Friday morning.

“It is with great sadness that we share the loss of a terrific and dedicated servant to Chesterfield County,” Chesterfield police shared in a social media post.

The department said Kona served Chesterfield County for nearly nine years and made countless contributions to the safety of the community.

“Please keep Kona, her K-9 handler and family, as well as all of the other K-9 teams in your thoughts,” Chesterfield police shared.

Police did not immediately release a cause of death for Kona.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Morgan won over $222,000 from a Kentucky Lottery Instant Play game online.
Woman wins big in online Kentucky Lottery game
Rigoberto Vasquez-Barradas
Lexington man charged with fetal homicide after woman suffers miscarriage
The incident occurred at the Denny’s at North Mulberry Street.
Identity released of woman who died after sign falls on car at Elizabethtown Denny’s
People in a central Kentucky town are having sticker shock when seeing their water bills....
Residents of Kentucky town outraged after seeing water bills
State officials have confirmed a case of measles in Kentucky linked to an outbreak in central...
Measles case confirmed in Ky. linked to recent outbreak

Latest News

FILE - In a Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 file photo, Buzz Aldrin attends the 15th annual Global...
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries longtime love on 93rd birthday
Archaeologists say the discovery provides "another glimpse into the life of ancient Egyptians."...
Mummified crocodiles discovered in Egyptian tomb
Tymetrica Cohns, a school cafeteria worker, is facing charges for selling baked goods laced...
School cafeteria worker arrested for selling food laced with pot, authorities say
Archaeologists say the discovery provides "another glimpse into the life of ancient Egyptians."...
Mummified crocodiles discovered in Egyptian tomb