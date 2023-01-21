Kentucky hands Texas A&M first conference loss of the season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team (13-6, 4-3 SEC) beat the Texas A&M Aggies (13-6, 5-1 SEC) inside Rupp Arena Saturday afternoon, 76-67 to make it three-straight wins.

The Wildcats trailed 31-29 at the half. Senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe, coming off a huge performance against Georgia, had no points in the first half, having sat with foul trouble.

Senior guard Sahvir Wheeler, once again came off the bench for UK.

Senior guard Antonio Reeves came off the bench to lead the way for Kentucky’s scoring with 23 points, going 5-11 from three-point range. Three Wildcats scored in double-figures, including Jacob Toppin who gave UK 17 points, three steals, two assists and four rebounds. Tshiebwe was just shy of another double-double, with 7 points, 18 rebounds (13 defensive) and an assist.

Four Aggies scored in double-figures, led by senior Tyrece Radford’s 22.

UK goes to Vanderbilt on Tuesday to face the Commodores. Tipoff from Nashville is set for 9:00 P.M. Eastern on SEC Network.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.