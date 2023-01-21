KSP death investigation following human remains found in Boyle Co.

Human skeletal remains were found in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville.
Human skeletal remains were found in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville.(WABI)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 6:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police Post 7 is investigating a death after human remains were found in Boyle County.

KSP was contacted at around 7:00 PM on Friday night for possible human remains discovered. Human skeletal remains were found in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville. The remains are being taken by the Boyle County Coroner to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.

Anyone who may have information about this investigation is asked to contact KSP Post 7 (859-623-2404).

