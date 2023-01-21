Lexington man charged with fetal homicide after woman suffers miscarriage

Rigoberto Vasquez-Barradas
Rigoberto Vasquez-Barradas(Fayette County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man was arrested for fetal homicide following a domestic violence incident.

Lexington Police say officers were called to a local hospital for a victim of domestic violence Friday morning.

Police say the female victim suffered a miscarriage following a domestic violence assault.

Police charged 24-year-old Rigoberto Vasquez-Barradas with fetal homicide, strangulation and assault-domestic violence.

Vasquez-Barradas is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

