Lexington man charged with fetal homicide after woman suffers miscarriage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man was arrested for fetal homicide following a domestic violence incident.

Lexington Police say officers were called to a local hospital for a victim of domestic violence Friday morning.

Police say the female victim suffered a miscarriage following a domestic violence assault.

Police charged 24-year-old Rigoberto Vasquez-Barradas with fetal homicide, strangulation and assault-domestic violence.

Vasquez-Barradas is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

