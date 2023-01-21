Report: Alec Baldwin wants to finish ‘Rust’ despite facing involuntary manslaughter charges

Despite facing involuntary manslaughter charges, actor/producer Alec Baldwin reportedly wants...
Despite facing involuntary manslaughter charges, actor/producer Alec Baldwin reportedly wants to finish "Rust."(Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Alec Baldwin reportedly intends to finish producing the movie “Rust.”

The project was halted after the 2021 shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set.

Her death launched intense scrutiny of what happened when Baldwin pulled the trigger on a gun that was supposed to be loaded with blanks.

Hutchins’ family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin.

When that suit was settled, family members released a statement saying they believe the death was a “terrible accident.”

However, the family issued a new statement when prosecutors announced Thursday that they intended to file involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin and armorer Hanna Reed.

The family said the charges were warranted and supported by an independent investigation they carried out.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When the police chase ended on I-75 in Laurel County, a search of David Reed’s car revealed the...
KSP identifies murder victim found in backseat of SUV on I-75
The incident occurred at the Denny’s at North Mulberry Street.
Identity released of woman who died after sign falls on car at Elizabethtown Denny’s
Bobby Toohey
Box truck ends up on I-75 median wall; driver arrested
David Reed
Man facing murder charges after multi-county chase ends with body found in car
Investigators believe the man was walking in the roadway.
Coroner identifies man who died after being hit by car in Lexington

Latest News

A well-known Paris restaurant is sharing a moment that saved one man’s life.
Good Samaritans save man’s life inside Bourbon Co. Restaurant
Judge OK’s trial for Illinois paramedics in patient’s death
Jack “Goose” Givens, Rick Robey and Kyle Macy are releasing a bourbon called 78 legends. It’s...
1978 UK Basketball legends releasing ‘78 Legends’ bourbon
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are attending the...
White House to McCarthy: No negotiations on debt limit