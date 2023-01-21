UK’s Masai Russell breaks NCAA 60m hurdles record

runs time of 7.75 seconds
UK's Masai Russell broke the collegiate 60-meter hurdles record on Friday with a time of 7.75...
UK's Masai Russell broke the collegiate 60-meter hurdles record on Friday with a time of 7.75 seconds.(NCAA)
By Steve Moss
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Tx. (WKYT) - Kentucky grad student Masai Russell broke the collegiate record in the 60-meter hurdles on Friday, running a time of 7.75 seconds in the Red Raider Open in Lubbock, Texas.

Russell, who just six days ago entered the all-time collegiate top-10 list in the event, broke the record of 7.78 seconds set by Florida’s Grace Stark in 2022 and Brianna Rollins of Clemson in 2013.

Russell also broke the UK record of 7.87 seconds set by Keni Harrison in 2015.

