WATCH: Friday high school basketball highlights
Week 9 of the season
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Here are Friday’s high school basketball highlights from around the area:
Madison Central at Frederick Douglass; Dunbar at Lexington Catholic; Paris at Clark Co.; Lexington Christian at Lafayette
Henry Clay at Sayre; East Jessamine at Great Crossing; Frankfort at Franklin Co.
Paris at Clark Co. girls; Lafayette at Lexington Catholic girls
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.