WATCH: Friday high school basketball highlights

Week 9 of the season
wkyt gametime
wkyt gametime
By Steve Moss
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Here are Friday’s high school basketball highlights from around the area:

Madison Central at Frederick Douglass; Dunbar at Lexington Catholic; Paris at Clark Co.; Lexington Christian at Lafayette

Madison Central at Frederick Douglass; Dunbar at Lexington Catholic; Paris at Clark Co.; Lexington Christian at Lafayette

Henry Clay at Sayre; East Jessamine at Great Crossing; Frankfort at Franklin Co.

Henry Clay at Sayre; East Jessamine at Great Crossing; Frankfort at Franklin Co.

Paris at Clark Co. girls; Lafayette at Lexington Catholic girls

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Morgan won over $222,000 from a Kentucky Lottery Instant Play game online.
Woman wins big in online Kentucky Lottery game
The incident occurred at the Denny’s at North Mulberry Street.
Identity released of woman who died after sign falls on car at Elizabethtown Denny’s
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Messy System For Sunday
State officials have confirmed a case of measles in Kentucky linked to an outbreak in central...
Measles case confirmed in Ky. linked to recent outbreak
Chicken coops are popping up in backyards across America thanks to high-priced eggs.
With high egg prices, is starting your own backyard chicken coop worth it?

Latest News

14 new members of the Dawahares/KHSAA Hall of Fame will be inducted in April.
14 to be inducted into the KHSAA Hall of Fame
UK's Masai Russell broke the collegiate 60-meter hurdles record on Friday with a time of 7.75...
UK’s Masai Russell breaks NCAA 60m hurdles record
Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin controls the ball during the second half of an NCAA college...
The importance of mental health for student-athletes
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates after Kentucky defeated Georgia 85-71 in an NCAA...
Tshiebwe’s 37 points, 24 rebounds lead way in Kentucky’s win