Woman turns stop at grocery store into $1M lottery check

Karen Dowling, 62, of Port Charlotte, won a $1 million lottery scratch-off jackpot.
Karen Dowling, 62, of Port Charlotte, won a $1 million lottery scratch-off jackpot.(Florida Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida woman could check a lot more off her grocery list thanks to purchasing a lucky lottery ticket.

According to the Florida Lottery, Karen Dowling, 62, won a $1 million jackpot while playing the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game earlier this month.

Lottery officials said she purchased her ticket from a Publix grocery store on Peachland Boulevard in the Port Charlotte area.

Officials said that Dowling claimed her million-dollar prize at lottery headquarters and chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

According to the Florida lottery, the $50 scratch-off game features a top prize of $25 million with the overall odds of winning a prize at 1-in-4.5.

The retailer where Dowling purchased her winning ticket will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission, according to officials.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Morgan won over $222,000 from a Kentucky Lottery Instant Play game online.
Woman wins big in online Kentucky Lottery game
Rigoberto Vasquez-Barradas
Lexington man charged with fetal homicide after woman suffers miscarriage
The incident occurred at the Denny’s at North Mulberry Street.
Identity released of woman who died after sign falls on car at Elizabethtown Denny’s
People in a central Kentucky town are having sticker shock when seeing their water bills....
Residents of Kentucky town outraged after seeing water bills
State officials have confirmed a case of measles in Kentucky linked to an outbreak in central...
Measles case confirmed in Ky. linked to recent outbreak

Latest News

The Department of Justice is investigating Abbott Laboratories infant-formula plant in Sturgis,...
Justice Department investigating Abbott baby formula plant
The 'Girls Who Game' program is designed to strengthen the girl-centric ecosystem and foster...
UK hosts event to encourage FCPS students to pursue skills in STEM
Chesterfield police say Kona had served the department for more than eight years.
‘Great sadness’: Police K-9 dies unexpectedly
FILE - In a Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 file photo, Buzz Aldrin attends the 15th annual Global...
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries longtime love on 93rd birthday