Arrest made in connection with Lakeshore Dr. shooting

Daquan Robertson is accused of shooting a man on Lakeshore Drive shortly before midnight on...
Daquan Robertson is accused of shooting a man on Lakeshore Drive shortly before midnight on Saturday.(Fayette County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting.

Daquan Robertson is accused of shooting a man on Lakeshore Drive shortly before midnight on Saturday. The victim’s injuries have been reported as non-life-threatening, and he is expected to recover.

Robertson is charged with first-degree assault.

We don’t know what led up to the shooting. We will update you as we get more information.

