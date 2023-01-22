Arrest made in connection with Lakeshore Dr. shooting
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting.
Daquan Robertson is accused of shooting a man on Lakeshore Drive shortly before midnight on Saturday. The victim’s injuries have been reported as non-life-threatening, and he is expected to recover.
Robertson is charged with first-degree assault.
We don’t know what led up to the shooting. We will update you as we get more information.
