BourbonCon wraps up in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentuckians gathered on Saturday for day two of BourbonCon.

“It’s a little bit risky that we decided to do it in dry January, and then we learned that Kentucky really doesn’t have a dry January,” said Angela Mitcham, member of Highline Hospitality.

This was the first ever BourbonCon in Lexington, and it’s safe to say that this new event was enjoyed by the consumers.

“We just wanted to be part of history,” said BourbonCon participant Forest Carter. “We got to meet a lot of really cool people and try some really good bourbon. So, can’t beat that.”

But it wasn’t just the consumers that got to appreciate the last two days. The vendors also got to make their brands known, as well as interact with other bourbon lovers in the Lexington community.

“I feel like it’s way more fun when you actually get to talk and interact with people; when you have people that are asking questions and really want to get to know your brand,” said BourbonCon vendor Haley Perros. “I mean, there’s a lot of fun in drinking alcohol for sure. But when you have people that are actually very interested in what you have to say, that makes it all the better.”

BourbonCon consisted of many events including numerous bourbon tastings, lectures, panels, resort activities, and more. Saturday night’s big closer was the BourbonCon dinner experience, which consisted of a four-course dinner and carefully selected bourbon, with the chefs guiding the guests through the culinary experience.

“Everything is paired with bourbon,” said Chef Erik Fowler. “We cook with the bourbon, we’re pairing with the bourbon, it’s going to be really nice.”

“We’re trying to focus on seasonal product,” said Chef Marc Therrien. “We just want to celebrate the bourbon.”

The dinner was a sell out event, and staff are saying that they expect next year’s potential BourbonCon to be double or even triple this year’s turnout.

“We have just been thrilled with the response from the local community,” said Mitcham. “We obviously hope to make this an annual event.”

