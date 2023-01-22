EKU leads wire-to-wire in 74-59 win at Austin Peay
Colonels close game on 12-0 run
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky scored the game’s final 12 points in winning at Austin Peay on Saturday, 74-59.
The Colonels never trailed in the game.
Devontae Blanton led EKU (13-8, 6-2) with 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
The Colonels entered the matchup just a game out of first place in the ASUN standings.
