Greenhouse17 helping to advocate against domestic violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In 2022, there were 13 domestic violence related homicides in Lexington.

Nearly three weeks into 2023, a man is being charged with fetal homicide.

Darlene Thomas, with Greenhouse17 has worked in this field for more than 30 years, and she said people in domestic violence relationships can be at a great risk during pregnancy.

“I would say abuse during pregnancy is pretty common. Mostly, we talk about abuse during pregnancy, but to actually see a fetal homicide is not common in my experience,” Thomas said.

She said these situations are complex, and don’t all look the same.

For family and friends it’s important to look at changes in behavior.

“People go oh I’ve never seen marks or bruises, but often you never do because abusers are good about how, when, and where on the body there may be marks.” Thomas said.

Jealousy, possessiveness and control are some of the very important signs to pay attention to.

But Greenhouse17, along with other prevention groups, can help by sharing resources and coming up with a plan.

“We have resources, counseling, and support groups. The Nest has support groups. We’re all in this together as a community,” Thomas said.

For survivors and victims, she said she often tells them it’s important to choose yourself.

“You have the courage to survive an abuse relationship. You have the courage to move through it and come out the other side.”

She says the community cares and will be there for those in need.

Darlene Thomas said they will continue to help victims of domestic violence, and they said to reach out to Greenhouse17 for resources.

