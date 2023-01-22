Lexington police attempt to locate 2 males following firearm discharge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating an incident where an officer discharged their firearm early Sunday morning.

At 4:48 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Polo Club Boulevard for a report of two male individuals breaking into vehicles. According to officials, when an officer arrived, they saw a car with people in it and got out of their cruiser. As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver accelerated toward the officer, who subsequently fired their gun.

The suspect fled in the vehicle towards Polo Club Boulevard and has not been located at this time.

The officer had their issued body-worn camera activated and will be placed on administrative assignment pending the outcome of the investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to call Lexington Police (859-258-3600).

