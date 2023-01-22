Morehead St. wins at Lindenwood, 72-63

Gross scores 18 to lead Eagles
Alex Gross led Morehead to a first-time win at Lindenwood, scoring 18 points to lead the Eagles.
Alex Gross led Morehead to a first-time win at Lindenwood, scoring 18 points to lead the Eagles.(Morehead State Athletics)
By Steve Moss
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 7:52 PM EST
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (WKYT) - Alex Gross scored 14 points and blocked a career-high four shots to lead Morehead St. to a 72-63 win at Lindenwood.

The win gives the Eagles a sweep on their western Ohio Valley Conference road trip. It was Morehead’s first-ever game at Lindenwood, a new member of the OVC.

The Eagles (12-9, 5-3) will host another new OVC opponent, Little Rock, on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

