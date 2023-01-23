Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking A Big Mess Maker

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Light snow and snow showers continue to push across central and eastern Kentucky as we look toward our winter storm system. This rolls in here Tuesday night and early Wednesday with snow and rain.

Light accumulations are showing up across the east and southeast and will continue through the afternoon. Once the sun goes down, watch for slick spots to develop as temps drop into the 20s.

Our developing winter storm is still on track to impact our region Tuesday night through Thursday. In the overall scheme of things, I have no changes to my thoughts on this system.

Here’s the breakdown of how things may play out:

This is a far-reaching storm that will impact areas from Texas to New England.

Rain and snow move into Kentucky Tuesday night.

A heavy band of snow will likely impact areas of the north and west. This takes us into Wednesday morning.

This band of snow can be a thumper of a wet snowfall for a few hours.

Areas across the south and southeast are mainly rain.

The actual low pressure looks to move across Kentucky on Wednesday, with a switch to rain for a few hours.

As the low goes by, cold air quickly rushes back in with wraparound light snows developing Wednesday evening.

A healthy wraparound light snow event then looks likely for most of the state Wednesday night and Thursday.

Snow showers would linger into Friday.

Snowfall from Wednesday night through Friday could be on the tune of 1″-3″ for many.

I expect some snow days later this week.

