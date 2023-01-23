FCPS principal’s administrative leave extended again
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An attorney for Paul Laurence Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball says his administrative leave was extended again.
The Herald Leader reports the attorney says it was extended another 20 days.
It went into effect on January 20.
Ball was placed on leave in November while Fayette County Public Schools investigated an allegation of inappropriate conduct.
The school’s website has Andrea Tinsely as the acting principal.
