FCPS principal’s administrative leave extended again

An attorney for Paul Laurence Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball says his administrative leave was extended again.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Herald Leader reports the attorney says it was extended another 20 days.

It went into effect on January 20.

Ball was placed on leave in November while Fayette County Public Schools investigated an allegation of inappropriate conduct.

The school’s website has Andrea Tinsely as the acting principal.

